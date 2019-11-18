The Americas

Venezuelan Opposition Struggling for Momentum Against Maduro

By Associated Press
November 18, 2019 09:07 PM
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, waves the Venezuelan flag at a gathering with supporters near Bolivia's embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 16, 2019.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, waves the Venezuelan flag at a gathering with supporters near Bolivia's embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 16, 2019.

CARACAS - Opposition leader Juan Guaido is struggling to draw protesters into Venezuela's streets just days after calling for daily demonstrations to drive President Nicolas Maduro from power, trying to reignite a movement he started early this year.

Only several dozen people answered Guaido's call in Caracas on Monday, some scuffling with security forces. That fell far short of what the opposition had hoped to achieve, after Guaido at a large demonstration Saturday appealed for sustained protests against the government.

Office worker Ofelia Briceno said she was done marching until the opposition gets organized and can present a clear approach to lure the military away from Maduro. A passing group of marchers failed to persuade Briceno and her co-workers to abandon lunch plans and join them in the street.

"It's crazy that they ask people to come out, but there's no plan. Everything is so haphazard,'' Briceno said. "I've gone out marching many times before — but no more."

Guaido rose to lead the opposition in January and later claimed presidential powers under the constitution alleging Maduro's re-election was illegitimate. He vowed to oust the socialist president and hold new elections.

The opposition leader won the backing of the United States and more than other 50 nations that contend Maduro won a second term in 2018 through fraudulent elections.

Guaido initially drew huge crowds when he declared himself interim president. Many thought change was imminent, but Maduro has kept power — primarily with backing with might from the military.

In a speech Saturday, Guaido called for persistent protests, pointing to Bolivia where 18 days of upheaval prompted the resignation of Maduro ally Evo Morales, who fled to self-exile in Mexico.

The opposition has at least three marches planned this week, including Thursday when university students will try approaching Fuerte Tiuna, the nation's most important military base and seat of the defense ministry.

School teacher Yldemar Acevedo was among one small but vocal group of protesters in Caracas on Monday who answered Guaido's call and clashed with national police dressed in riot gear.

The police shoved protesters with their shields and struck them with their hands, but Acevedo said she would not quit, no matter the personal cost.

"We're not backing down from our protests," she said, adding that the events in Bolivia emboldened her. "The only way they will understand that we have any power is for us to come out into the streets."

Diego Moya-Ocampos, principal Venezuela analyst with the London-based consulting firm IHS Markit, said Morales' ouster in Bolivia may serve as a source of inspiration.

But Venezuela's opposition also confronts Maduro's "military regime," known to use heavy-handed tactics that include arbitrary arrests and torture.

These are effective tools used by the military and national police to increasing degrees to match protests, deterring shows of resistance, Moya-Ocampo said.

Maduro defends the strong response to protests, saying Guaido is a puppet of the White House bent on toppling him to exploit the nation's vast oil reserves.

"It's very difficult to maintain momentum when you're facing such a strong security apparatus,' Moya-Ocampos said. "They're willing to use force against protesters and willing to treat an unarmed population as an enemy combatant."

 

Related Stories

Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal stands during his extradition hearing to U.S. at the High Court in Madrid,…
Europe
Spain Orders Extradition of Venezuela's Ex-Intelligence Chief to US
Spain's High Court orderes the extradition of Venezuela's former military intelligence chief to the United States, reversing an earlier decision to refuse the request
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 16:29
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a protest march against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 16, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela's Guaido Calls for New Wave of Protests Against Maduro
Guaido won broad international backing in January after declaring Maduro's 2018 re-election a fraud and assuming a rival interim presidency, but momentum since then has waned as repeated efforts to force him from office have failed
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 11/16/2019 - 16:27
Freddy Meregote, Charge d'affaires at the Venezuelan embassy in Brasil representing Nicolas Maduro's government, gestures as he…
The Americas
Venezuelan Opposition Group Ends Occupation of Embassy in Brazil
Brazil's foreign ministry said a diplomat it sent to mediate a peaceful end to the dispute managed to convince the group of 10 people to leave the mission
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 18:37
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, September 30, 2019…
The Americas
US Military Says Venezuela's Maduro 'Increasingly Isolated'
Commander of US military's Southern Command says Venezuela's illegitimate president is being 'propped up' by Cuba, Russia and China
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 16:46
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage