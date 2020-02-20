The Americas

Venezuelan Police Search Home of Guaido's Detained Uncle

By Associated Press
February 20, 2020 12:43 PM
Opposition leader Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally at Bolivar Plaza in Chacao, Venezuela, Feb. 11, 2020.
CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says military police raided the home of his uncle, a week after the relative was arrested on his return with Guaido to Venezuela.
    
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said military police raided the home of his uncle early Thursday, a week after the relative was arrested on his return with Guaido to Venezuela.
    
On Twitter, Guaido described the search of Juan Jose Marquez's home as another act of persecution by a “cowardly dictatorship” that will not deter the opposition movement.
    
An Associated Press journalist saw a police vehicle parked in front of the Caracas apartment building where Marquez lives. An officer in a black mask later drove off in the vehicle.
    
Marquez traveled to Venezuela with Guaido, who had completed an international tour in which he sought support for the opposition's campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
    
Marquez was promptly arrested and accused of transporting explosives, an allegation that Guaido has dismissed as absurd.

