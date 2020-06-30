The Americas

Venezuelan President Expels EU Ambassador  

By VOA News
June 30, 2020 02:57 AM
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows military equipment during a meeting with the Bolivarian armed forces at Miraflores…
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows military equipment during a meeting with the Bolivarian armed forces at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2020.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has given the European Union's ambassador in Caracas 72 hours to leave the country. 

Maduro's order on Monday came not long after the EU slapped sanctions on officials close to the socialist leader.  

Maduro was also apparently angered EU leaders backed Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president. 

Maduro said the European Union is bending to whims of U.S President Donald Trump, who like the EU support a democratic transition in Venezuela that does not include Maduro. 

Despite dozens of countries backing Guaido as Venezuela's leader, Maduro remains in charge with control over the military and international support from allies including China, Russia, Iran and Cuba.  

The European Union's sanctions on dozens of Venezuelans also includes a travel ban and it freezes assets.  

Related Stories

President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in…
The Americas
Trump Says He Would Only Meet Maduro to Discuss His Departure
 About-face comes in tweet after interview in which the US president said he was open to talks with the Venezuelan leader
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 13:47
FILE PHOTO: Members of the special forces unit are seen at a shore, after Venezuela's government announced a failed "mercenary"…
The Americas
Failed Maduro Coup Leader Flew on Pro-Govt Magnate's Plane
Durán's role and his closeness to Venezuelan top officials have revived allegations floated by opposition leader Juan Guaidó and U.S. officials that Durán was secretly working on Maduro's behalf
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 12:47
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage