Venezuelan President Expels EU Ambassador  

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has given the European Union's ambassador in Caracas 72 hours to leave the country.

Maduro's order on Monday came not long after the EU slapped sanctions on officials close to the socialist leader.

Maduro was also apparently angered EU leaders backed Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Maduro said the European Union is bending to whims of U.S President Donald Trump, who like the EU support a democratic transition in Venezuela that does not include Maduro.

Despite dozens of countries backing Guaido as Venezuela's leader, Maduro remains in charge with control over the military and international support from allies including China, Russia, Iran and Cuba.

The European Union's sanctions on dozens of Venezuelans also includes a travel ban and it freezes assets.