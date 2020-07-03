The Americas

Venezuelan President Reverses EU Ambassador's Expulsion

By VOA News
July 03, 2020 12:38 AM
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Maduro holds a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas
FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas in June 2020.

Venezuela is expecting the European Union to take a more objective stance on events in the country after reversing its decision to expel the bloc's ambassador.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told local media Thursday that Caracas was making "a gesture" in order "not to hinder the dialogue with the European Union." He said the government hopes "therefore, that there will also be gestures from Europe to have a much more objective position on the events in our country."

President Nicolas Maduro said the decision to rescind the expulsion was made after a joint communiqué was issued calling for a new stage of dialogue between EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Arreza.

Maduro on Monday gave EU ambassador Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa 72 hours to leave the country, in response to European sanctions against 11 Venezuelans including a travel ban and a freeze on assets.

Borrell condemned the expulsion, saying the EU would call Venezuela's envoy to the bloc.

Venezuela's opposition-controlled parliament criticized the attempt to expel the EU ambassador as an "unacceptable expulsion." 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A man with a misplaced face mask walks past graffiti on a wall that reads in Spanish "Let's get hope back," in Caracas, Venezuela, March 29, 2020.
The Americas
UN Rights Chief Urges Political Dialogue in Venezuela
Michelle Bachelet says social and economic crisis will not go away until political standoff is resolved
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 13:09
A wooden carving of the Bank of England logo is seen on a desk during a news conference by Bank of England governor Mark Carney…
Europe
British Judge Denies Venezuela Access to Gold in Bank Vault
Maduro has demanded the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 08:01
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows military equipment during a meeting with the Bolivarian armed forces at Miraflores…
The Americas
Venezuelan President Expels EU Ambassador  
Venezuelan president gives EU ambassador 72 hours to leave after his allies are hit with sanctions  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 02:57
In this April 29, 2020 photo, Venezuelan shipping magnate Wilmer Ruperti smokes a cigarette during an interview in Caracas,…
USA
Venezuela Sanctions Set Off Fight For 'Plundered' Oil Cargo
The ship was hired to transport the gasoline to a ship near Aruba but along the way its owners suspected the cargo's real destination was Venezuela and turned back to avoid potentially violating sanctions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 14:39
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage