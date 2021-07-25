The Americas

Venezuela's Maduro Aims for Dialogue with Opposition in August 

By Reuters
July 25, 2021 12:21 PM
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Dec. 8, 2020.
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Dec. 8, 2020.

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he was aiming to begin a dialogue with the country's political opposition next month in Mexico facilitated by Norway, a process he hoped the United States would embrace.

In May the opposition changed strategy and indicated its willingness to return to negotiations to resolve the political crisis in OPEC member Venezuela.

Maduro has overseen an economic collapse in once-prosperous Venezuela since taking office in 2013, and stands accused by his domestic opponents, the United States and the European Union of corruption, human rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election. Maduro denies the accusations.

In June, top diplomats in Washington, Brussels and Ottawa said they would be willing to revise their sanctions on Maduro's government if the dialogue with the opposition led to significant progress toward free and fair elections.

"I can tell you that we are ready to go to Mexico," Maduro said in an interview on the state-funded Telesur television network late on Saturday. "We have begun to discuss a complicated, difficult agenda."

Venezuela's opposition, led by Juan Guaido, has accused Maduro of using previous rounds to buy time in the face of diplomatic and sanctions pressure by the United States and others. Guaido is recognized by Washington and several other Western democracies as the country's rightful leader.

Opposition groups have said they are willing to negotiate the conditions for presidential and parliamentary elections with Maduro's government.

Maduro, in turn, has said he wants the negotiations to focus on the lifting of U.S. sanctions targeting the financial and oil sectors.

He added that the negotiations would include "all the oppositions," a reference to opposition politicians who broke with Guaido's call to boycott the 2020 parliamentary elections, which were won handily by Maduro's ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Municipal police officers prepare for a security operation, in Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 1, 2020.
The Americas
Venezuela Human Rights Reforms Fall Short, UN Commissioner Says
Stigmatization, criminalization and threats against dissenting voices, particularly towards civil society, media and members of the opposition is a matter of concern, Michelle Bachelet says
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 11:32 AM
FILE - Opposition supporters confront Venezuelan security forces at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10, 2020.
The Americas
Report: Venezuela Security Forces Continue Killings, Torture
The UN calls on the government of President Nicolas Maduro to cease the use of excessive force during demonstrations, dismantle pro-government armed civilian groups and ensure effective and independent investigations of all killings by security forces
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/05/2021 - 06:22 PM
Map of Venezuela
The Americas
Venezuela Arrests Activists Critical of Border Fighting
Authorities arrested 3 activists with rights group Fundaredes
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 07/03/2021 - 12:57 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Venezuela's Maduro Aims for Dialogue with Opposition in August 

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Dec. 8, 2020.
The Americas

Nicaragua Arrests 7th Presidential Contender Ahead of November Vote 

Undated handout photo released on July 24, 2021 by the Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CXL) party of its presidential candidate…
The Americas

Anti-graft Investigator Flees Guatemala to 'Safeguard His Life' 

FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, Juan Francisco Sandoval, Guatemala's lead prosecutor against impunity, poses for a…
The Americas

59 Cuban Protesters Prosecuted So Far; Hundreds Were Arrested

Heissy Celaya hangs a portrait of her daughter Amanda Celaya, police detainee during a protest, on a wall in Havana, Cuba, July…

Slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise Laid to Rest

Slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise Laid to Rest