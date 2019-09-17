The Americas

Venezuela's Opposition Majority Extends Guaido's Leadership

By Associated Press
September 17, 2019 10:25 PM
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks to the media as he arrives to attend a session of Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 17, 2019.
CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition-led congress has again thrown its support behind Juan Guaido, saying he'll serve as the crisis-wracked nation's interim president until they've ended Nicolas Maduro's grip on power.

The vote Tuesday came a day after a minority of opposition parties announced they're entering negotiations with Maduro's government independent of Guaido.

That's the first sign of cracks in the anti-Maduro campaign since Guaido rose to confront the socialist leader.

Guaido in January was named the National Assembly's head and days later announced he'd assumed Venezuela's interim presidency with backing from the United States and 50 other nations.

The National Assembly has approved a measure giving Guaido its ``unrestricted political support'' until Maduro's rule ends.

Maduro maintains control of Venezuelan with backing from the military and nations including Cuba, China and Russia.
 

