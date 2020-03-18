The Americas

Virus Threatens Labor for Farms, Food Processors in US Pacific Northwest

By Associated Press
March 18, 2020 08:50 AM
In this March 2, 2017, photo shows a sign advertising bus trips to California with connections to Mexico, at a shop in the…
FILE - A sign advertising bus trips to California with connections to Mexico, at a shop in the predominantly Latino town of Woodburn, Ore., March 2, 2017.

SALEM, ORE. - The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is threatening to worsen labor shortages experienced by Pacific Northwest farms and food processors. 

On March 16, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said it would suspend routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services due to COVID-19, potentially cutting off seasonal and migrant agricultural workers through the H-2A visa program. 

Dan Fazio, CEO of Wafla — formerly the Washington Farm Labor Association — told the Capital Press that the USDA is working with the State Department to obtain an emergency designation for H-2A visas, which would allow temporary farmworkers to continue entering the country. 

"We've got to get these people here in May so we can have a harvest in October," Fazio said. 

Washington state had over 25,000 H-2A labor certifications in 2019, which accounted for 25% of seasonal workers, Fazio said. So far this year, Wafla has brought in more than 5,000 H-2A workers, with the biggest wave still to come in late May for the start of cherry harvest. 

Agriculture is a baseline industry, Fazio said, and any disruptions would trickle down throughout the economy.  

Spring is also peak shipping season for Oregon's $995 million greenhouse and nursery industry. Jeff Stone, executive director of the Oregon Association of Nurseries, said it is already difficult to find workers willing to package products and load trucks. With coronavirus potentially stalling the H-2A program, he said it only adds to the pressure. 

"All this really shows is the fragility of the workforce," Stone said. "This adds a layer of worry. I feel for every business." 

 

Related Stories

Border Patrol agents on horseback ride along a US-Mexico border fence on Jan. 31, 2020, in nearby town of Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Immigration
Trump Mulls Sending All Who Cross Border Illegally to Mexico
The plan is under consideration and no final decisions have been made, according to the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the plan hasn't been announced
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 08:05
In this Nov. 10, 2019, photo, migrants gather at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, to hear names called from a waiting…
Immigration
Supreme Court Justices Allow 'Remain in Mexico' Asylum Policy to Continue
The ruling enables the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for US court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 15:18
Coronavirus threatens both sides of the US Mexico border near El Paso
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Threatens Both Sides of US-Mexico Border
Southern state is sharing data and coordinating medical response protocols with neighboring New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua
Celia Mendoza
By Celia Mendoza
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 08:30
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage