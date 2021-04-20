The Americas

Volcano on St. Vincent Still Erupting

By Margaret Besheer
April 20, 2021 05:30 PM
A man fixes a flat tire of a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021.
A man fixes a flat tire of a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021.

VOLCANO ON ST. VINCENT STILL ERUPTING - The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines appealed for international help Tuesday as the Caribbean island nation begins to tackle the daunting cleanup from a series of volcanic eruptions that have not stopped.

 "The lives and livelihoods of our people have been terribly affected," Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told reporters in a video press conference. "We are in a dire situation, frankly."

 About 20,000 people were evacuated from the area nearest to La Soufrière volcano on the north side of St. Vincent after it began erupting on April 9 for the first time in 42 years. The island nation has a population of about 110,000.

 In some areas, ash is a meter deep, and it has given the normally green and lush island an apocalyptic appearance.

 No one was killed in the eruptions, which the prime minister said have spewed more than 100 million cubic meters of ash on the island and into the sea, and has been carried as far away as India. But damage has been extensive to agriculture, homes and the island's tourism industry.

"The humanitarian relief for the prolonged period is going to be huge," Gonsalves said. "The cost is massive, no question about that, before we reach reconstruction."

He estimates that rebuilding will run to the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The United Nations launched a humanitarian appeal for $29.2 million on Tuesday to assist the most vulnerable with basic needs, including clean water, food and shelter, as well as to help initiate recovery. Last Thursday, the United Nations released $1 million from its emergency fund to help with urgent needs.

United Nations Barbados and Eastern Caribbean visit the volcano Red Zone in St. Vincent. (Video courtesy of United Nations)

The world body is also deploying a team of a dozen experts this week to work with the government to assess what is needed to clean up and safely dispose of the massive amounts of ash, as well as to evaluate the ecological impact, Didier Trebucq, U.N. resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, said.

Trebucq added that there is still a lot of uncertainty as eruptions continue.

"We felt a tremor this morning," he told reporters. "Two days ago, we could see another eruption."

Gonsalves said when La Soufrière last erupted in 1979, it did so over a period of about seven months. Prior to that, in 1902, it went on even longer.

But should the volcano cease erupting sooner, the island nation will not be entirely at ease. Hurricane season starts in six weeks, and this year, it is forecast to be very active.

Related Stories

A man rides his bicycle past fields covered with volcanic ash a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Kingstown, on…
The Americas
St. Vincent Seeks Water, Funds as Volcano Keeps Erupting 
Between 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 01:57 AM
Vehicles drive on the main Black Rock road, covered with ash coming from the St. Vincent eruption of La Soufriere volcano, on…
The Americas
Volcano in St. Vincent Continues to Erupt
Heavy ashfall and debris have damaged some buildings; residents reported widespread power outages Sunday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 02:06 PM
A man rides his bicycle past fields covered with volcanic ash a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 10, 2021.
The Americas
St. Vincent Without Power as Volcano Erupts Intermittently
Power outages and water shutoffs have been reported across the ash-covered Caribbean island
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 05:01 PM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Volcano on St. Vincent Still Erupting

A man fixes a flat tire of a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021.
The Americas

World Food Program to Give Daily Meals for 185,000 Venezuelan Children

FILE - Children who traveled with their families from Venezuela play at the shelter in Arauquita, Colombia, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru Extends State of Emergency Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A man carries his empty oxygen tank to be filled in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, April 11, 2021,…
The Americas

Cuba’s Communist Party Chooses Diaz-Canel as New Leader

Cuban President Diaz-Canel made Communist Party leader, ending Castro era
The Americas

Canada's Most Asian City Faces Surge in Hate Crimes

People hold placards as they gather to protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, racism and vandalism, outside City Hall in…