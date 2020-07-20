The Americas

WHO Concerned About COVID-19 Impact on Indigenous People in Americas

By VOA News
July 20, 2020 01:56 PM
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the 4th…
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group are seen, amid the spread of COVID-19, at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil, July 1, 2020.

The World Health Organization expressed concern Monday about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indigenous populations in the Americas. 

Speaking at his regular briefing from agency headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while COVID-19 is a risk for all of the world’s Indigenous people, the agency is deeply concerned about the impact of the virus on Indigenous people in the Americas, the current epicenter of the pandemic. 

Tedros reports that as of the July 6, more than 70,000 cases have been reported among Indigenous people in the Americas and more than 2,000 deaths. He was specifically concerned about COVID-19 cases among Peru’s Amazonian Nahua people. 

WHO’s regional Office for the Americas recently published recommendations for preventing and responding to COVID-19 among Indigenous people. The agency is also working with the coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin to step up the fight against the coronavirus. 

Tedros also stressed the need for contact tracing to keep the coronavirus from spreading in all communities.  

 “Contact tracing is essential for every country, in every situation," Tedros said. “It can prevent individual cases from becoming clusters, and clusters turning into community transmission.” 

As of Monday, WHO reports 14,263,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 602,244 deaths. The Americas remains the region with the largest total number of cases with 7,517,712. The United States continues to lead the world with 3,618,497 cases. Brazil is second, with 2,074,860 cases. 

 

  

Related Stories

Transport professionals from Sorocaba, (SP), Brazil being tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Shopping Pátio…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Tops 2 Million Coronavirus Cases, with 76,000 Dead
Brazil's patient count is second only to the United States
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 20:32
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures while attending the flag unveiling ceremony at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil's President Tests Positive for Coronavirus a 2nd Time
Jair Bolsonaro remains in self-isolation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 01:52
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro ascends a flight of stairs at his official residence Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil,…
The Americas
Demonstrators Call for Brazil President's Resignation as He Self-Quarantines with COVID-19  
Demonstrators call for Brazilian president's resignation over his handling of COVID-19 outbreak   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 02:20
FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September…
Science & Health
Brazil to Ban Fires in Amazon for 120 Days
European firms threaten to cut investments to Brazil unless environmental policies change
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 19:06
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage