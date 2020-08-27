Archive

Russia Blames US for Military Vehicles' Collision in Syria

By Associated Press
August 27, 2020 11:25 AM
A Syrian woman looks at US and Russian soldiers in the northeastern Syrian town of al-Malikiyah (Derik) at the border with…
(File) A Syrian woman looks at US and Russian soldiers in the northeastern Syrian town of al-Malikiyah (Derik) at the border with Turkey, June 3, 2020.

MOSCOW - The Russian military on Thursday blamed U.S. troops for a collision of Russian and U.S. military vehicles in Syria's northeast.

U.S. officials said Wednesday that a Russian vehicle sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle, injuring four Americans, while two Russian helicopters flew overhead, one as close as 20 meters (70 feet) from the U.S. vehicle.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement that a Russian vehicle struck the American vehicle near Dayrick, in northeast Syria. He blamed the Russian military for "unsafe and unprofessional actions" that breached deconfliction protocols between the two countries.

In Thursday's statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, had a phone call Wednesday with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss the incident.

In the call, Gerasimov pointed out that the Russian military had notified the U.S.-led coalition about the route of a Russian military police convoy.  

"Despite that, in violation of the existing agreements, the U.S. troops attempted to block the Russian patrol," the ministry said in a statement. "In response to that, the Russian military police took the necessary measures to prevent an incident and to continue the fulfillment of their task."
 
Russia, which has waged a military campaign in Syria that helped President Bashar Assad reclaim control over most of the country following a devastating civil war, long has bristled at the presence of the U.S. troops deployed in the country to fight the Islamic State group and have called for their pullout.  

While there have been several other recent incidents between the American and Russian troops who patrol eastern Syria, U.S. officials described the latest incident as the most serious one. U.S. troops are usually accompanied by members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

The U.S. and Russia have deconfliction protocols to prevent collisions and other incidents and their military commanders have frequent conversations to try to avoid contact between their troops there.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump…
USA
US Troops Injured in Incident With Russian Forces in Syria, US Officials Say
One official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the injuries were a result of a collision and not any exchange of fire
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 16:37
Syrians, including members of the Syrian National Defence Forces (NDF), hang a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad on June 13…
Extremism Watch
Who Are Syria’s National Defense Forces?
Last week, the US imposed sanctions against military, government and financial supporters of the Syrian regime for their role in persecuting civilians in the war-ravaged country
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Wed, 08/26/2020 - 21:07
Members of the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission attend the first meeting of the new Syrian Constitutional Committee at…
Middle East
Syrians Will Meet to Draft New Constitution After Nine-Month Break
Syrian talks broke off nine months ago because of disagreements over the agenda, and were not resumed because of COVID-19 restrictions
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 11:47
United Nations (UN) arms experts and opposition fighters are seen in Damascus' eastern Ghouta suburb on August 29, 2013, as UN…
Middle East
US Sanctions Senior Syrian Officials on Eve of Anniversary of Ghouta Gas Attack
In the sarin gas attack seven years ago, the Syrian government killed an estimated 1,400 of its own citizens
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 15:22
AP logo
By
Associated Press