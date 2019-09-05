11 More Women Accuse Opera Star Placido Domingo of Sexual Abuse

Eleven more women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against opera star Placido Domingo, according to the Associated Press.

The news organization last month reported that nine women had made similar charges against the famed singer.

The women allege Domingo's actions included unwanted touching, persistent requests for private get-togethers, late-night phone calls and sudden attempts to kiss them on the lips.

One of the women — Angela Turner Wilson, a retired music teacher in Texas — told the AP that when she was a 28-year-old aspiring opera singer, Domingo allegedly groped her breast backstage during the Washington Opera's 1999-2000 season.

"It hurt," she told the AP. "It was not gentle. He groped me hard."

At the time, Domingo was the artistic director of the Washington Opera.

Domingo's spokeswoman disputed the AP article.

"The ongoing campaign by the AP to denigrate Placido Domingo is not only inaccurate. but unethical. These new claims are riddled with inconsistencies and, as with the first story, in many ways, simply incorrect," Nancy Seltzer said.

FILE - Placido Domingo poses for selfies at the Festspielhaus opera house after he performed Luisa Miller by Giuseppe Verdi in Salzburg, Austria, Aug. 25, 2019.

After AP published its initial findings, Domingo said the allegations were "as presented, inaccurate." He said that he believed his actions "were always welcomed and consensual."

Last week, Domingo was greeted with a standing ovation in Salzburg, Austria, at his first appearance on stage since nine women accused him of sexual harassment dating back three decades.

Even before he sang a single note, Domingo was greeted with a thunderous applause that grew to a crescendo until most of the house was on its feet.

"Wonderful public, good performance all," the Spanish-born singer said as he signed autographs after the performance of Verdi's tragic opera Luisa Miller. "I mean, so much love from the public."

Two U.S. opera houses, in Philadelphia and San Francisco, canceled performances by Domingo after the allegations surfaced, while others, including New York's Metropolitan Opera, took a wait-and-see attitude pending an investigation.

Domingo is still booked to star in Macbeth at the Met in New York next month.