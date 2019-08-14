Arts & Culture

A$AP Rocky Convicted of Assault in Sweden

By VOANews
August 14, 2019 08:53 AM
FILE - A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith, not pictured, during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 23, 2014.
FILE - A$AP Rocky performs "I'm Not the Only One" with Sam Smith, not pictured, during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 23, 2014.

A court in Sweden has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault but he will not serve any more jail time.

The court on Wednesday gave the rapper a suspended sentence.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested with three members of his team after a fight that took place in Stockholm June 30.  
 
Prosecutors alleged that Mayers and two members of his entourage repeatedly punched and kicked the victim during an attack that lasted several minutes. Prosecutors also accuse the rapper of hitting the victim with a glass bottle.

The rapper, who said he was acting in self defense, spent nearly five weeks in detention but was released earlier this month, pending the verdict in his trial.

President Donald Trump attempted to intervene in the case and had urged the release of A$AP Rocky.

 "We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky," Trump said in a series of tweets about the matter.

Related Stories

FILE - Posters asking for A$AP Rocky to be freed line the wall across from the jail where the American rapper is being held on charges of assault in Stockholm, Sweden, July 25, 2019.
Europe
A$AP Rocky to Testify on 2nd Day of Sweden Assault Trial
American rapper A$AP Rocky is set to testify Thursday on the second day of a trial in Sweden, where he is accused of assault in an alleged street fight
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 01, 2019
This court sketch created on July 30, 2019 shows US rapper A$AP Rocky (middle row, in green shirt) during his trial at the district court in Stockholm. The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3, 2019 along with…
USA
US Presidential Envoy Sent to Sweden for A$AP Rocky's Trial
American rapper A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to assault a month after a Stockholm street fight that became a topic of US-Swedish diplomacy
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 30, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews