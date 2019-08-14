A$AP Rocky Convicted of Assault in Sweden

A court in Sweden has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault but he will not serve any more jail time.

The court on Wednesday gave the rapper a suspended sentence.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested with three members of his team after a fight that took place in Stockholm June 30.



Prosecutors alleged that Mayers and two members of his entourage repeatedly punched and kicked the victim during an attack that lasted several minutes. Prosecutors also accuse the rapper of hitting the victim with a glass bottle.

The rapper, who said he was acting in self defense, spent nearly five weeks in detention but was released earlier this month, pending the verdict in his trial.

President Donald Trump attempted to intervene in the case and had urged the release of A$AP Rocky.

"We do so much for Sweden but it doesn't seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky," Trump said in a series of tweets about the matter.