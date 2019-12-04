Arts & Culture

AFI Names ‘Joker,’ ‘Jojo’ Among Top 10 Films of the Year

By Associated Press
December 04, 2019 08:44 PM
FILE PHOTO: A billboard advertising the film "Joker" is pictured in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS…
FILE - A billboard advertising the film "Joker" is pictured in Los Angeles, Oct. 2, 2019.

NEW YORK - The American Film Institute Wednesday named its top 10 movies of the year, including Todd Phillips’ comic-book sensation “Joker,” Taika Waititi’s World War II romp “Jojo Rabbit” and Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell.”

The AFI’s other top movies of the year are: the Sam Mendes World War I thriller “1917,” Martin Scorsese’s crime epic “The Irishman,” Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit “Knives Out,” Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women,” Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama “Marriage Story,” Quentin Tarantino’s Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” and Clint Eastwood’s Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama “Richard Jewell.”

The AFI, which only cites American films, added a special award for the Korean thriller “Parasite.”

The AFI Awards, now in its 20th year, will be celebrated at a luncheon Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

