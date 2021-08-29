Arts & Culture

Arc De Triomphe to be Wrapped for Posthumous Work by Christo

By Associated Press
August 29, 2021 04:28 AM
Cranes operate at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Tuesday, Aug.24, 2021. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist…
PARIS - The Arc de Triomphe has seen parades, protests and tourists galore, but never before has the war monument in Paris been wrapped in silver and blue recyclable polypropylene fabric. That's about to happen next month in a posthumous art installation designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

"Christo has wrapped museums, parliaments as in Germany, but a monument like this? Not really. This is the first time. This is the first monument of this importance and scale that he has done," Vladimir Yavachev, the late collaborating couple's nephew, told The Associated Press.

Preparations have already started on the Napoleon-era arch, where workers are covering statues to protect them from the wrapping.

The idea for L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped was formed in 1961, when Christo and Jeanne-Claude lived in Paris. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and in spite of Christo's death in May 2020, the project carried on.

"He wanted to complete this project. He made us promise him that we will do it," Yavachev told The Associated Press.

It was to be realized last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the installation.

The $16.4 million project is being self-financed through the sale of Christo's preparatory studies, drawings, scale models and other pieces of work, Yavachev said.

Visitors to the foot of the Arc de Triomphe during the installation, scheduled for Sept. 18-Oct. 3, will be able to touch the fabric, and those climbing to the top will step on it when they reach the roof terrace, as intended by the artists.

Born in Bulgaria in 1935, Christo Vladimirov Javacheff met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, born in Morocco on the exact same day as him, in Paris in 1958.

The artists were known for elaborate, temporary creations that involved blanketing familiar public places with fabric, such as Berlin's Reichstag and Paris' Pont Neuf bridge, and creating giant site-specific installations, such as a series of 7,503 gates in New York City's Central Park and the 39-kilometer Running Fence in California.

Yavachev plans on completing another one of his uncle and aunt's unfinished projects: a 150-meter-tall pyramid-like mastaba in Abu Dhabi.

"We have the blueprints, we just have to do it," he said. 

Related Stories

Artist Christo stands in front of his work The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, Britain, June 18, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Christo's Personal Collection Sells for Nearly $10 Million
Artist and his wife were famed for wrapping landmarks in fabric
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 10:37 PM
Christo Javacheff headshot, artist, graphic element on gray
Arts & Culture
Christo, Artist Known for Massive, Fleeting Displays, Dies at 84
He was known for his wrapping aesthetic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 09:28 PM
Artist Christo stands in front of his work The London Mastaba, on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London, Britain, June 18, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Artist Christo Floats Tomb of Barrels in London's Hyde Park
A 20-meter (22-yard) high sculpture of an ancient Egyptian tomb, made from 7,506 red, white and mauve barrels, has taken temporary residence amid the aquatic wildlife on a lake in London's Hyde Park.The floating installation — featuring two vertical sides, two slanted sides and a flat top — was unveiled on Monday by Bulgarian-born artist Christo."For three months, The London Mastaba will be a part of Hyde Park's environment in the center of London," he said. …
Archive
Christo's Gates in Central Park
  It has been more than 25 years in the making, but this past weekend the husband and wife artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude finally unveiled a vast public art project in New York City's Central Park.  
AP logo
By
Associated Press