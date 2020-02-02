Around the World, Sunday Is a Once-in-a-Century Date

WASHINGTON - Sunday is a once-in-a-century day.

The date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same read backwards or forward.

It is February 2, or 02/02/2020, and the phenomenon is the same no matter whether regional custom calls for listing the day or the month first.

As it happens, it is also a palindrome day on the calendar, the 33rd day of 2020, with 333 days left in the year as well.

It is the only time such a palindrome date will occur in the 21st century, and it won't happen again until few people alive now will be alive to see it again, in 101 years, on 12/12/2121.

The last palindrome date came 909 years ago, on 11/11/1111.

The word palindrome originates from the Greek words "palin," which means "again, back," and "dromos," meaning "running," So literally it means that such a word is running back on itself.

There are numerous words or phrases in the English language that are palindromes, including mom, race car, never odd or even, radar, kayak and the name Otto.