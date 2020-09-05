Arts & Culture

Authentic Holds Off Tiz the Law to Win Kentucky Derby

By Reuters
September 05, 2020 07:44 PM
Authentic, with jockey John Velazquez aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

Authentic held off a late challenge by favorite Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs and give Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sixth win in the annual Run for the Roses.

Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, set the early pace and managed to maintain his speed down the stretch in the 1¼-mile classic, which was held without spectators because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was second, long shot Mr. Big News was third and Honor A.P. was fourth in the 15-horse race.

