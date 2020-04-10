The Beatles' Handwritten 'Hey Jude' Lyrics Sell for $910,000 at Auction 

NEW YORK - Artist Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song "Hey Jude" sold for $910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Julien's Auctions said.

A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles' logo that was used during the English band's first North American tour in 1964 was another top item, selling for $200,000.

The items were among more than 250 items of Beatles memorabilia offered in Julien's Auctions "Beatlemania" online auction marking the 50th anniversary of the band's breakup.

An ashtray used by the Fab Four's drummer Ringo Starr at the Abbey Road recording studios in London sold for $32,500.

Before the sale, Julien's Auctions music specialist Jason Watkins had described McCartney's hastily scribbled notes for a 1968 studio recording of "Hey Jude" as very rare and valuable.

"It's obviously a very iconic song that everyone's familiar with," said Watkins. "These handwritten lyrics were used in the studio as a guide when they were recording it."