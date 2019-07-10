Arts & Culture

Beyonce Drops New Original Song From 'The Lion King'

By Associated Press
July 10, 2019 03:37 PM
Beyonce (R) and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" on July 9, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - Beyonce has dropped a new original song from Disney's live-action “Lion King.”

The song, “Spirit,” was released Tuesday and should get an Academy-Award push for Academy Award consideration.

The tune comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyonce, in the film that comes out July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It's part of an album called “The Lion King: The Gift” that Beyonce is executive producing and performing on along with other artists. It will be released digitally July 11, with the physical album coming July 19.

The collection is a companion to the main “Lion King” soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.   

