Bocelli Gives ‘Music for Hope’ Solo Performance from the Duomo of Milan

Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is giving a ‘Music for Hope’ solo performance Sunday (April 12) at the Duomo, the historic cathedral of Milan, Italy.

“On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I’m honored and happy to answer ‘Sì’ (yes) to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan,” Bocelli responded o social media.

The performance set for 7:00 pm local time (1:00 pm EDT) and streamed live globally, is intended as a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.

"History teaches us that after this is over will come a spring brighter than any we remember. Then we will have an unmissable opportunity to start fresh with a new system of values,” Bocelli wrote on Instagram. “We will smile, then - soon - about this upset, we will remember and we will tell our children and grandchildren all about the time when the world warned us, stopped us, before it was too late.”

Bocelli will sing such well-loved classics as Ave Maria by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni’s Sancta Maria, among others, accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world’s largest pipe organs.