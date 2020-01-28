British Broadcasting Legend Nicholas Parsons Dies at 96

Legendary British broadcaster and entertainer Nicholas Parsons, best remembered as host of the BBC radio game show "Just a Minute," has died after a brief illness at 96.

Parsons introduced the show in 1967 and hosted nearly 1,000 episodes before retiring this past September.

The game requires celebrity panelists to talk about a given subject nonstop for 60 seconds without repeating themselves. The show has been broadcast globally on the BBC World Service, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Parsons was known for his arbitrary judgments and penalties, frustrating the players but amusing the audience.

Parsons also hosted television game shows, and was the comedic partner to comedian Benny Hill.

