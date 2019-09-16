Arts & Culture

Classic Sitcom 'Seinfeld' Will Head to Netflix in 2021

By Reuters
September 16, 2019 10:24 PM
FILE - The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph, Oct. 14, 2014.
FILE - The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph, Oct. 14, 2014.

LOS ANGELES - Netflix landed the global streaming rights for classic TV sitcom "Seinfeld," the company said on Monday, bolstering its digital catalog as it faces the loss of two popular series.

"All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix - worldwide! - starting in 2021," Netflix said on Twitter.

Netflix is poised to lose popular comedies "Friends" and "The Office" as the battle for streaming viewers intensifies.

"Friends" will move to AT&T's HBO Max in 2020, and "The Office" will go to a streaming service from Comcast's NBCUniversal in 2021.

"Seinfeld," a show starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld playing a version of himself and often humorously described as a show about nothing, followed four self absorbed friends in New York City. It was a hit on the NBC broadcast network in the 1990s.

The series currently streams on Walt Disney's Hulu in a deal that runs through 2020.

Sony's Sony Pictures Television, which owns the distribution rights to "Seinfeld," reached the new agreement with Netflix. Terms were not disclosed.

