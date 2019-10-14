Arts & Culture

Columbus Statue Vndalized: 'Stop Celebrating Genocide'

By Associated Press
October 14, 2019 11:42 AM
Red paint covers a statue of Christopher Columbus, Oct. 14, 2019, in Providence, R.I., after it was vandalized on the day named to honor him as one of the first Europeans to reach the New World.
Red paint covers a statue of Christopher Columbus, Oct. 14, 2019, in Providence, R.I., after it was vandalized on the day named to honor him as one of the first Europeans to reach the New World.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A statue of Christopher Columbus in Rhode Island has been vandalized on the U.S. holiday named for him.

The statue in Providence was splashed from head to toe with red paint Monday, and a sign reading "Stop celebrating genocide" was leaned against the pedestal.

People stop to view red paint covering a statue of Christopher Columbus on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Providence, R.I., after it was vandalized on the day named to honor him as one of the first Europeans to reach the New World.

The word "genocide" was written in orange paint on the rear of the pedestal.

The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past.

The New World explorer has become a polarizing figure.

Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

Police are investigating, and a spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza says the statue will be cleaned Monday.

Related Stories

Maine Gov. Janet Mills signs a bill to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day, at the State House in Augusta, Maine, April 26, 2019.
USA
Maine Latest to Ditch Columbus Day, Honor Native Americans
Maine is joining a handful of states that have renamed Columbus Day to honor Native Americans. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Friday that "there is power in a name and who we choose to honor" before signing a law that drops the state's recognition of the federal holiday. The October holiday will now be called Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine. A small but growing number of states, including New Mexico and Vermont, have moved to swap…
FILE -- This mural depicting Christopher Columbus, painted by Luigi Gregori, is on display at the University of Notre Dame, in South Bend, Ind. The University of Notre Dame will cover murals in a campus building that depict Columbus in America, the s
USA
Notre Dame to Cover Up Murals of Columbus in New World
The University of Notre Dame will cover murals in a campus building that depict Christopher Columbus in America, the school's president said, following criticism that the images depict Native Americans in stereotypical submissive poses before white European explorers.  The 12 murals created in the 1880s by Luis Gregori were intended to encourage immigrants who had come to the U.S. during a period of anti-Catholic sentiment. But they conceal another side of…
FILE - In this March 15, 2004, file photo, a woman runs the Franklinton floodwall next to the Scioto River in Columbus, Ohio. The largest city named for Christopher Columbus has called off its observance of the holiday named for the explorer. Offices
Arts & Culture
No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to Honor Veterans Instead
The largest city named for Christopher Columbus has called off its observance of the divisive holiday that honors the explorer, making a savvy move to tie the switch to a politically safe demographic: veterans. Ohio’s capital city, population 860,000, will be open for business Monday after observing Columbus Day probably “for as long as it had been in existence,” said Robin Davis, a spokeswoman for Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther. City offices will close…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press