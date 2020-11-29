Arts & Culture

Darth Vader Actor Dave Prowse Dead at 85, Agent Says

By AFP
November 29, 2020 04:55 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 27, 2013 during a Star Wars convention in Cusset, central France, shows David Prowse,…
FILE - David Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, died at 85.

LONDON - Dave Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has died, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.

"It's with great sadness that we have to announce that our client Dave Prowse... passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85," Bowington wrote on Facebook.

"May the force be with him, always!" the agent told the BBC.

Bowington added that Prowse's death was "a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world."

A former bodybuilder turned actor, Prowse's towering stature at almost two meters clinched him the role of the instantly recognizable antagonist in the original Star Wars trilogy.

But while he donned the glossy black armor and cape, the Bristol native's strong western English accent meant the filmmakers turned to James Earl Jones for the chilling voice that would emerge from behind the mask.

Prowse nevertheless remained attached to the character, telling AFP in 2013 that he was "the greatest big-screen villain of all time."

Since the original Star Wars trilogy was released in the late 1970s and early 80s, Prowse had travelled the world meeting hardcore fans.

