Deneuve, Hawke film 'The Truth' to Open Venice Film Festival

July 18, 2019 12:36 PM
FILE - Actress Catherine Deneuve pose on the Red Carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES - The 76TH Venice Film Festival is opening with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "The Truth."

Festival director Alberto Barbera announced the selection starring Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche in a statement Thursday.

This is the first time in years that Venice has not started with a Hollywood film. Recent openers have included ``First Man'' and "La La Land."

"The Truth" features Deneuve as a French movie star who reunites with her daughter and son-in-law after publishing her memoirs. The director said the small family story takes place primarily inside a house.

The film will premiere on the Lido in competition on Aug. 28.

"The Truth" is the Palme d'Or-winning director's first film to be made outside of Japan. He directed last year's Oscar-nominated drama "Shoplifters."

