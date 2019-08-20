Arts & Culture

Disney Streaming Service to Launch in Canada, Netherlands in November

By Reuters
August 20, 2019 12:38 AM
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Dec. 14, 2017.
FILE - A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Dec. 14, 2017.

Walt Disney Co. said on Monday it will launch its Disney+ video streaming service in Canada and the Netherlands on Nov. 12, the same date as its previously announced United States launch.

Disney+ will also launch in Australia and New Zealand a week later, the company said in a statement, adding that the service will be priced between $6 to $8 per month in these countries.

Disney's new service will exclusively stream its latest movies including "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the company said. The service will also draw upon Disney's library of its existing films.

The owner of ESPN and theme parks had announced earlier this month that it would offer a bundle of its three streaming services, Disney+, sports service ESPN+, and Hulu, at a discounted price of $13 per month. That price is the same as Netflix Inc's most popular plan, which allows streaming on two devices simultaneously.

Video streaming competition is set to intensify, with Apple, WarnerMedia's HBO Max and Comcast's NBCUniversal planning to roll out new services. U.S. customers are increasingly cutting the cord on cable TV, but now must decide how much they want to pay for digital offerings.

Disney+ will be available on most major mobile and connected TV devices platforms, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Sony, the company said.

Following the launch, the company expects to take the ad-free streaming service to major global markets within two years.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Dec. 14, 2017.
Arts & Culture
Disney to Bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ at Popular Netflix Price
Move is to attract audiences who have embraced digital services such as Netflix
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 06, 2019
Seth Rogen and Singer Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, July 14, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Disney Goes High-Tech to Draw Fans to New 'Lion King'
The re-telling of the 1994 tale about the lion cub Simba opens in theaters around the world this week
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 15, 2019
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Dec. 14, 2017.
Arts & Culture
Disney Announces Price , Date of New Streaming Service
Walt Disney Co on Thursday said its new family-friendly streaming service will cost $7 monthly or $70 annually with a slate of exclusive TV shows and movies from some of the world's most popular entertainment franchises in a bid to challenge the digital dominance of Netflix.The ad-free monthly subscription called Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12 and in every major global market over time, the company said. In addition to Disney films and TV shows, it will feature programming…
Stan Lee, left, greets cast member Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, Jan. 29, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Disney Chalks Up 2nd Best Year at Box Office: $7.325 Billion
Disney posted its second best year at the box office ever, raking in $7.325 billion worldwide for everything from “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” to hit animated sequel “Incredibles 2” and the latest “Star Wars” film. Disney remains the only studio to ever post more than $7 billion in annual box office receipts. In 2016, it recorded its best year at $7.6 billion. “Thanks to the support of fans of…
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
January 02, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters