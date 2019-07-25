Arts & Culture

Drake Signs Creative Partnership With SiriusXM and Pandora

By Associated Press
July 25, 2019 02:03 PM
Drake poses in the press room with his awards at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK - Drake has two new partners: SiriusXM and Pandora.

The two companies which merged earlier this year announced Thursday that they have signed a new creative partnership with the superstar rapper.
 
The new deal includes "a dedicated station, curated music, and collaborations with creative talent." The roll-out will start later this year.
 
Drake is one of the world's top-streamed artists. He previously had a radio show on Apple Music, did a commercial for the brand and launched new music on the streaming platform, giving Apple an exclusive for a time period over competitors.
 
Drake has had 35 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won four Grammy Awards.

