'Easy Rider' Star Peter Fonda Dies at 79 

By Associated Press
August 16, 2019 07:09 PM
FILE - Peter Fonda is pictured at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., Jan. 2, 2018.

LOS ANGELES - Peter Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right, both writing and starring in counterculture classics like Easy Rider, died Friday at his Los Angeles home, his family said. He was 79. 

The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer. 

Henry Fonda's only son carved his own path with his nonconformist tendencies and earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing Easy Rider. He never won an Oscar but was nominated for best actor in Ulee's Gold. 

The family said this was one of the saddest moments of their lives and asked for privacy. 

