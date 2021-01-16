Arts & Culture

Elvis Presley’s Graceland Starting Live Virtual Tours

By Associated Press
January 16, 2021 08:37 AM
FILE - In this May 23, 1977 file photo, Elvis Presley performs in Providence, R.I., three months before his death.

MEMPHIS, TENN. - Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now offering live online tours for fans around the world, including those who can’t travel to the Tennessee tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried. The singer and actor died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977.

Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley’s jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to Presley. Viewers will be able to ask questions during the tours.

Elvis Presley's Jewelry, Clothing Sold at Graceland Auction
Jewelry, clothing and other Elvis Presley-related memorabilia have been sold at auction in Tennessee. Elvis Presley Enterprises says the auction at The Guest House Graceland netted more than $600,000 Tuesday on what would have been his 84th birthday. The Guest House is a hotel located steps from the Graceland home, where the singer lived in Memphis. Graceland says a red velvet shirt likely worn on stage by Presley at a 1956 show in Tupelo, Mississippi, sold for $37,500. A gold and diamond ring that…

Graceland typically hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. But the tourist attraction has seen a drop in visitors during the coronavirus outbreak. Graceland was closed for several weeks last year and is now open for limited-capacity, in-person tours.

Virtual tours are scheduled for Jan. 27, Feb. 25, and March 25, with more dates expected.

