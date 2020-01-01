Fireworks, Massive Parties Welcome New Year

The world rang in a new year and decade Wednesday with fireworks, music and all-night parties.

The celebrations included the usual massive gathering in New York’s Times Square where people counted down the remaining seconds of 2019 and cheered as 2020 officially arrived.

People celebrate as they watch the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 31, 2019.

Several million people gathered in Rio de Janeiro for a massive celebration featuring fireworks and music on Brazil’s famous Copacabana beach.

In Paris, fireworks lit up the Champs-Elysees area as France took its turn welcoming the new year.

Fireworks explode over the Kremlin during New Year's celebrations in Red Square with the Spasskaya Tower, left, in the background in Moscow, Jan. 1, 2020.

The huge clock looming over the Kremlin in Moscow chimed in 2020 with fireworks in the sky and fake snow on the ground. Unusually warm temperatures has made it a wet, not white New Year’s Eve, leading Russian authorities to spread artificial snow around Moscow to create the proper New Year’s atmosphere.

A 10-minute fireworks show delighted revelers in Dubai, while in Japan, celebrants took turns in striking Buddhist temple bells, an ancient tradition.

Fireworks brightened the skies elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, including Sydney Harbor in Australia.

Fireworks were canceled in other parts of the country because of the extremely dry conditions that led to devastating wildfires.

Pro-democracy demonstrators broke out in chants as midnight approached in Hong Kong. Authorities there canceled the traditional fireworks over the city for “security reasons,” replacing them with a light show beamed against skyscrapers.