First Female Referee to Officiate European Super Cup

By Associated Press
August 2, 2019 09:22 AM
FILE - Referee Stéphanie Frappart of France during the of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Germany and Sweden at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, June 29, 2019.

NYON, SWITZERLAND - Stephanie Frappart has been appointed as the referee for the European Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, making her the first woman to officiate a major UEFA men's showpiece event.

UEFA announced Frappart's appointment on Friday, adding that the Frenchwoman will lead a team of predominantly female officials, with Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O'Neal from the Republic of Ireland serving as assistant referees. The 35-year-old Frappart was also in charge at the Women's World Cup Final between the United States and the Netherlands.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says: "I have said on many occasions that the potential for women's football has no limits."

It is not the first time a female has refereed a men's UEFA competition match. Switzerland's Nicole Petignat officiated three UEFA Cup qualifying-round matches between 2004 and 2009.

The Super Cup is the traditional curtain raiser to the season, between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League. This year it will take place at the Besiktas Park in Istanbul on Aug. 14.

Frappart also became the first female referee to officiate a French league match in April. She has been promoted to the pool of French top-flight referees on a permanent basis for the upcoming season.

Ceferin adds: "I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

