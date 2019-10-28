Arts & Culture

Geena Davis Receives Honorary Oscar for Work Against Gender Bias

By Reuters
October 28, 2019 05:55 PM
Geena Davis arrives at the 2019 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California, Oct. 27, 2019.
Geena Davis arrives at the 2019 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California, Oct. 27, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - Actress Geena Davis urged Hollywood filmmakers to take new steps to address an ongoing gender imbalance in media as she accepted an honorary Oscar on Sunday for her work to promote more women on screen.

While equality for women lags throughout U.S. society, it is even worse in film and television, said Davis, the "Thelma and Louise" star who founded a nonprofit research group called the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004.

"However abysmal the numbers are in real life, it's far worse in fiction - where you make it up!" said Davis as she accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. "We make it worse."

The actress spoke to an audience of hundreds of Hollywood power players at the Governors Awards, an annual black-tie event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars.

Davis, who won a supporting actress Oscar in 1989 for "The Accidental Tourist," said gender inequality on screen "can be fixed absolutely overnight."

She urged everyone in the audience to take the scripts they were currently working on and "cross out a bunch of first names, of ensemble characters and supporting characters, and make them female."

"With one stroke, you have created some non-stereotyped characters that might turn out to be even more interesting now that they have a gender swap," she said.

"Let's make this change happen," she added.

Wes Studi accepts his Honorary Award at the 2019 Governors Awards, Los Angeles, California, Oct. 27, 2019.

Other honorees were Wes Studi, who was recognized for his commitment to authentic portrayals of Native Americans in films from "Dances with Wolves" to "The Last of the Mohicans," and "Blue Velvet" filmmaker David Lynch.

Italian writer-director Lina Wertmuller also received a lifetime achievement award from the film academy. Wertmuller was the first of just five women ever to be nominated for best director. That was in 1977 for her film "Seven Beauties."

Lina Wertmuller accepts her Honorary Award at Governors Awards, Los Angeles, California, Oct. 27, 2019.

Like Davis, Wertmuller called out Hollywood for tending to favor men, according to actress Isabella Rossellini, who translated Wermuller's acceptance speech from Italian to English.

"She would like to change the name Oscar to Anna," Rossellini said.

 

Related Stories

Lina Wertmuller poses for a portrait, Oct. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Arts & Culture
Pioneering Director Lina Wertmuller to Finally Get Her Oscar
Sunday, Italian filmmaker will receive an Oscar that's been 42-years in the making
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 10/26/2019 - 00:56
Wes Studi introduces a tribute to films that honor service in the military at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Arts & Culture
Wes Studi to Make Oscars History for Native American Actors
Cherokee actor becomes second ever Native American Oscar recipient at the 11th annual Governors Awards on Sunday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 01:13
Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" as Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster look on from right at the Oscars, March 4, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Women in Hollywood See Some Gains After Oscars Equality Plea
A year after best actress winner Frances McDormand used the Oscars stage to advocate for more women in front of and behind the camera, Hollywood is celebrating some progress - but remains far from reaching parity with men.McDormand urged powerful celebrities to insist on inclusion riders: contractual provisions that require producers to interview female candidates for jobs ranging from gaffer to director.In the aftermath of McDormand's speech, one major Hollywood studio,…
Actress Marsai Martin posing in her office, Genius Productions, in Los Angeles, March 27, 2019.
Arts & Culture
At Just 14, Marsai Martin a Hollywood Mogul in the Making
You might have heard the story by now: That Marsai Martin pitched "Little," a modern spin on "Big," to Universal Pictures at age 10. It's true, she did, but that precocious move was preceded by another, more impressive act of rebellion and a pivotal moment in putting her on the path to becoming the youngest executive producer ever: She fired her agents after the first year of "black-ish."   The ABC show, in which she plays the Johnson's whip-smart daughter, Diane,…
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters