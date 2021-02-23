Golfer Tiger Woods Involved in Serious Car Crash

Professional golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The car reportedly rolled over near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, and Woods had to be extracted from the wreckage.

Video footage of the crash scene showed a vehicle on its side in a ditch at the bottom of a hill with a badly damaged front end. Pieces of the car were spotted around the wreckage.

Woods, who was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he was being treated for "moderate to critical" injuries, was reportedly the only occupant of the car.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Woods's agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. "He is currently in surgery, and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods was undergoing treatment of compound fractures on at least one leg, according to NBC News.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office said the golfer's injuries were non-life threatening.

The Los Angeles Times reported Woods had been traveling at high speed and lost control of the vehicle, crossed over a center divider and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Woods, 45, was in the Los Angeles area for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, a tournament run by his charity.

The 15-time major tournament winner did not play in the tournament because he was recovering from a December 23 back surgery, the fifth such procedure for one of golf's all-time greats.

