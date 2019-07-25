Arts & Culture

HBO Addresses 'Game of Thrones' Backlash, Prequel in the Works

By Reuters
July 25, 2019 12:09 AM
HBO President of programming Casey Bloys speaks at the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 24, 2019.
HBO President of programming Casey Bloys speaks at the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 24, 2019.

BEVERLY HILL, CALIFORNIA - The first episode of a possible prequel series to HBO's global hit "Game of Thrones" has completed filming in Belfast, a network executive said on Wednesday.

HBO executives will review the episode before deciding whether to make a full season but Casey Bloys, president of programming at the network owned by AT&T, appeared upbeat about what he had seen so far.

"It looks really good. The cast was amazing," Bloys said in response to questions at a Television Critics Association event where networks preview upcoming shows.

With "Game of Thrones" concluding its eight-season run in May, many fans are eager to return to the fictional world of Westeros created by author George R.R. Martin.

The series was a cornerstone of HBO's primetime offerings, but its final season was divisive, with both fans and critics finding specific plot twists, particularly the handling of one primary character, troubling. Nearly 1.7 million people signed an online petition calling for a rewrite of the final season.

Despite the uproar, "Game of Thrones" led this year's Emmy contenders with 32 nominations.

Bloys said the backlash did not change the network's approach to the prequel, which stars Naomi Watts and is set thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

The petition showed "a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show," Bloys said, but "wasn't something we seriously considered."

"There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show," Bloys said. "One I can think of is when you try to end it, many people have opinions on how it should end ... I think it just comes with the territory."

Related Stories

Actors Maisie Williams, from left, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead pose for photographers at the premiere of season eight of the television show 'Game of Thrones' in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, April 12, 2019.
Arts & Culture
'Game of Thrones' Earns Record-Breaking 32 Emmy Nods
HBO's "Game of Thrones" has slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations Tuesday for its eighth and final season
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 16, 2019
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Vineyard Vines for Target launch event at Brookfield Place on May 9, 2019, in New York.
Arts & Culture
'Game of Thrones' is a Family Affair for Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra finds watching "Game of Thrones" a family affair.   Not just because of the huge gatherings she often joins to watch each episode, but because her sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, is "so amazing."   "I'm married to a 'Game of Thrones' family, I guess," Chopra said.   Turner, who recently married Joe Jonas, plays Sansa Stark on the HBO series.
FILE - Weapons from the Game of Thrones are on display at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 10, 2014.
Arts & Culture
HBO Looks Beyond 'Game of Thrones,' Maybe Back to a Prequel
When the last drop — or gallon — of blood is shed and an exultant victor has ascended to the Iron Throne, viewers may be split over how HBO's fantasy saga ended but they'll be joined in deprivation. "What do you do without `Game of Thrones?"' will be the lament heard after the May 19 finale, said media analyst Larry Gerbrandt. The question is even more critical to the pay-cable channel, which soared on dragon's wings with its hugely…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters