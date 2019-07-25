Arts & Culture

HBO Chief: Sorry, Fans, no ‘Game of Thrones’ Do-over

By Associated Press
July 25, 2019 09:21 AM
Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming, participates in a panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
FILE - Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming, participates in a panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

BEVERLY HILL, CALIFORNIA - The clamor from “Game of Thrones” fans for a do-over of the drama’s final season has been in vain.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said Wednesday there was no serious consideration to remaking the story that some viewers and critics called disappointing.

There are few downsides to having a hugely popular show like “Game of Thrones,” Bloys said, but one is that fans have strong opinions on what would be a satisfying conclusion.

Bloys said during a TV critics’ meeting that it comes with the territory, adding that he appreciates fans’ passion for the saga based on George R.R. Martin’s novels.

Emmy voters proved unswayed by petitioners demanding a remake: They gave “Game of Thrones” a record-breaking 32 nominations earlier this month. The series also hit record highs for HBO.

HBO will want to keep the fan fervor alive for the prequel to “Game of Thrones” that’s in the works. The first episode completed taping in Ireland and the dailies look “really good,” Bloys said. The planned series stars Naomi Watts and is set thousands of years before the original.

Asked whether negative reaction to the “Game of Thrones” conclusion will shape the prequel, Bloys replied, “Not at all.”

Related Stories

HBO President of programming Casey Bloys speaks at the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 24, 2019.
Arts & Culture
HBO Addresses 'Game of Thrones' Backlash, Prequel in the Works
'Game of Thrones' led this year's Emmy contenders with 32 nominations
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 25, 2019
Actors Maisie Williams, from left, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead pose for photographers at the premiere of season eight of the television show 'Game of Thrones' in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, April 12, 2019.
Arts & Culture
'Game of Thrones' Earns Record-Breaking 32 Emmy Nods
HBO's "Game of Thrones" has slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations Tuesday for its eighth and final season
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 16, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press