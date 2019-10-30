Arts & Culture

HBO Orders 10 Episodes of 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

By Associated Press
October 30, 2019 12:42 AM
FILE - The logo for HBO is pictured during the HBO presentation at the cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, Aug. 1, 2012.
FILE - The logo for HBO is pictured during the HBO presentation at the cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, Aug. 1, 2012.

LOS ANGELES - HBO is green-lighting a new "Game of Thrones" prequel after reportedly canceling another that starred Naomi Watts.

The cable channel said Tuesday that it's given a 10-episode order to "House of the Dragon," set 300 years before the original series that ended its eight-season run in May.

The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO said. The new drama was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, whose credits include "Colony."

It will focus on House Targaryen, made famous in "Game of Thrones" by Emilia Clarke's Daenerys and her fearsome dragons.

"House of the Dragon" was announced by HBO programming president Casey Bloys during a presentation for HBO Max, the streaming service launching in May 2020 . A spinoff of HBO megahit "Game of Thrones" would be a key attraction in the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace.

HBO declined comment on reports Tuesday that it had dropped another "Game of Thrones" prequel set thousands of years before the original. A pilot episode starring Watts had been filmed in Northern Ireland.

The straight-to-series order for "House of the Dragon," whether a sign of faith in the project or pressure to get it into production, avoids letting devotees of the fantasy saga down once more.

Casting and an air date were not announced.

 

Related Stories

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss arrive for the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in New…
Arts & Culture
New 'Star Wars' Movie Era in Disarray After 'Game of Thrones' Creators Exit
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said they were stepping away from the project to focus on new work for streaming service Netflix
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 21:24
Billy Porter accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Pose" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Arts & Culture
'Thrones,' 'Fleabag' Top Emmys, Billy Porter Makes History
Billy Porter, who stars in the FX drama set in the LGBTQ ball scene of the late 20th century, became the first openly gay man to win a best drama series acting Emmy
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 01:49
HBO President of programming Casey Bloys speaks at the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 24, 2019.
Arts & Culture
HBO Addresses 'Game of Thrones' Backlash, Prequel in the Works
'Game of Thrones' led this year's Emmy contenders with 32 nominations
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 07/25/2019 - 00:23
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press