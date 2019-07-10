Arts & Culture

From his Podcast to Movies, it's all Personal for Marc Maron

By Associated Press
July 10, 2019 12:02 PM
This June 11, 2019 photo shows actor, comedian and podcaster Marc Maron posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote his new indie comedy "Sword of Trust." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
Actor, comedian and podcaster Marc Maron poses for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote his new indie comedy "Sword of Trust," June 11, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - Marc Maron never set out to be an actor, but he's been expanding his resume beyond standup and his popular podcast lately.
 
In addition to his role on the Netflix series "GLOW," Maron has been dabbling more in movies including a lead in the indie comedy "Sword of Trust" and a smaller part in this fall's "Joker."
 
Maron says he's not gunning for the big stuff, although he did go out for a part in the "Avatar" sequels he didn't get.
 
He often is cast to play a variation of himself, but he says he'd like to get to a point where he can lose himself in a role, too.

Associated Press