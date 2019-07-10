From his Podcast to Movies, it's all Personal for Marc Maron

LOS ANGELES - Marc Maron never set out to be an actor, but he's been expanding his resume beyond standup and his popular podcast lately.



In addition to his role on the Netflix series "GLOW," Maron has been dabbling more in movies including a lead in the indie comedy "Sword of Trust" and a smaller part in this fall's "Joker."



Maron says he's not gunning for the big stuff, although he did go out for a part in the "Avatar" sequels he didn't get.



He often is cast to play a variation of himself, but he says he'd like to get to a point where he can lose himself in a role, too.