James Bond Film Release Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus

March 04, 2020 01:40 PM
An Aston Martin DB5 is pictured during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie "No Time to…
An Aston Martin DB5 is pictured during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, Dec. 4, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - The release of the James Bond film "No Time To Die" has been pushed back several months because of global concerns about coronavirus.

MGM, Universal and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on Twitter Wednesday that the film would be pushed back from its April release to November 2020.

The announcement cited consideration of the global theatrical marketplace in the decision to delay the release of the film. "No Time To Die" will now hit theaters in the U.K. on Nov. 12 and worldwide on Nov. 25.

Publicity plans for the film in China, Japan and South Korea had previously been canceled because of the outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak emerged in China and has spread globally. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.

 

 

