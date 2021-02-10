Arts & Culture

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go's Nominated for Rock Hall

By Associated Press
February 10, 2021 01:17 PM
FILE - Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
FILE - Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

NEW YORK - Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year's nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes for the first time The Go-Go's, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick.

Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly eligible acts in Jay-Z and Foo Fighters while artists nominated for the first time include Blige, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Several candidates are looking for a second spot in the hall. Turner would be inducted for a second time, having gone to the hall as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991. Nominee Carole King is already in the hall as a songwriter and she would go in again this time as a performer. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is already in the hall as a member of Nirvana.

If elected, King and Turner would become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks' 2019 election; she was also in as a member of Fleetwood Mac.  

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," said John Sykes, Chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement Wednesday. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

Other nominees this year include: Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Todd Rundgren. LL Cool J is on his sixth nomination and Chaka Khan is on her third solo nomination.  

The class of 2021 will be announced in May.

Related Stories

Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los…
Arts & Culture
Cicely Tyson, Seth MacFarlane Joining TV Hall of Fame
Five TV industry members are joining the Television Academy's Hall of Fame
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 09:06 PM
FILE - The Go-Go's band members, from left, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin and Kathy Valentine pose together during previews for the new Broadway musical "Head Over Heels" in New York, July 12, 2018.
Arts & Culture
The Go-Go's on Their Legacy and Advice for Other Rockers
Go-Go's guitarist Jane Wiedlin has five simple words of advice for female rock bands — "Write. Write. Write. Write. Write," she said.   "I think the world needs a lot more women that are really taking charge of their whole career and image, instead of women being picked by men and then songs get written for them and players played for them," Wiedlin said. "I just would like to see a little bit more wholly, self-realized female artists. I know there's some out…
Archive
R&B Artist Mary J. Blige Leads Grammy Nominations
Singer Mary J. Blige leads the nominations for the Grammy Awards, announced Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Blige, a rhythm and blues artist, earned eight nominations for the music industry honors. Mike O'Sullivan has more from Los Angeles. The 35-year-old singer has already earned many music industry honors for her best-selling album The Breakthrough, and her eight Grammy nominations make her the top contender for the industry's highest…
FILE - Recording artist Jay-Z attends a game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Nov. 19, 2018.
Arts & Culture
Rapper Jay-Z Becomes Hip-Hop's First Billionaire
Jay-Z is officially hip-hop's first billionaire, Forbes declared Monday, founding his kingdom on entertainment but also reaping earnings from liquor, art and real estate.The rapper, who was born Shawn Carter and grew up in one of Brooklyn's most notorious housing projects, "has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire — and the first hip-hop artist to do so," the magazine said in a new…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 06/03/2019 - 03:19 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press