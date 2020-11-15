Johnson Finally Wins Masters With Record Low Score

AUGUSTA, GEOGRIA - Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title Sunday with a five-stroke victory at the Masters, as he overcame a shaky start to his final round to end with a tournament-record low score at Augusta National.

Johnson led throughout the final round, though only by one stroke early, and did not drop a shot in the final 13 holes on his way to a four-under-par 68 and an unprecedented 20-under-par 268 total.

Australian Cameron Smith and South Korean Im Sung-jae both shot 69 to tie for second on 15-under.

"I was nervous all day," Johnson said in the traditional Butler Cabin interview before being presented with the green jacket by last year's champion Tiger Woods.

"I could feel it. The Masters to me is the biggest tournament, the one I wanted to win the most.

"Having Tiger put the green jacket on you, it still feels like a dream...I couldn't be more excited."

Johnson, from nearby Columbia, South Carolina, did not get to enjoy what would have been a magnificent reception from the gallery at the 18th green.

Instead, he received polite applause from the several hundred people allowed on site, with paying patrons absent this year because of coronavirus restrictions.

The victory, however, will go a long way to cementing the 36-year-old Johnson's reputation as a pre-eminent player of his generation.

He previously won the 2016 U.S. Open, but before Sunday was 0-4 when leading into the final round at majors and had a reputation of frequently not rising to the occasion in the biggest moments.

Among his near misses was a tie for second behind Woods at last year's Masters