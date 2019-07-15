Arts & Culture

Judges to Decide on Bond Hearings for R. Kelly Indictments

By Associated Press
July 15, 2019 09:07 AM
R. Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to sex-related charges, in Chicago, Illinois, June 6, 2019.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Federal judges will decide how to proceed with bond hearings in two separate federal indictments against R. Kelly.

The 52-year-old singer was arrested Thursday night while walking his dog on a 13-count indictment that includes sex crimes and obstruction of justice. A federal indictment was also unsealed in New York Friday that charges him with racketeering and sex-related crimes.

Kelly remained in federal custody over the weekend following his arrest. His attorney denied the allegations Friday.

A status hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in Chicago will determine if a federal judge will rule Tuesday on Kelly's bail in both federal criminal cases.

Federal prosecutors have requested Kelly stay in custody, saying he is a flight risk and dangerous.

 

