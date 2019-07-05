Arts & Culture

Kevin Spacey Accuser Drops Lawsuit Against Actor

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 03:46 PM
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass., June 3, 2019.

BOSTON - A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor.

Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer for the man, announced in an email Friday that the lawsuit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. No reason was provided either by Garabedian or in the court filing. Garabedian said he would have no further comment.

An email was left Friday requesting comment from Alan Jackson, Spacey's attorney.

Garabedian's client, the son of Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, alleged Spacey got him drunk and sexually assaulted him at the Club Car restaurant where the then 18-year-old man worked.

Spacey still faces a criminal charge. He has pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.

