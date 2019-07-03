'Laugh-In' Comic Actor Arte Johnson Dies at 90

Actor Arte Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch work on the television show Laugh-In, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 90.



Johnson died of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancer, family representative Harlan Boll said. No services have been planned, but his ashes will be spread in a private ceremony.



FILE - The many faces of comic actor Arte Johnson of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In" are seen in this composite photo.

Johnson became known for his catchphrase "Verrry interesting" on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. The phrase was said by Johnson’s character Wolfgang, a cigarette-smoking German soldier who thought World War II was still going on.

Johnson, a Michigan native, won an Emmy in 1969 and was nominated two more times for his work on the hit show.

Johnson's other television appearances include Bewitched, The Partridge Family, Lost in Space, Murder, She Wrote and The Donna Reed Show. He also nabbed roles in films as Dracula's sidekick in Love at First Bite and The President's Analyst as a federal agent.



Johnson appeared on several game shows such as The Gong Show, The Match Game and Wheel of Fortune. He narrated more than 80 audiobooks and did voiceover work for The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo, Justice League Unlimited and DuckTales.



In 1954, Johnson began performing in several New York nightclubs. He landed his first job in the industry when he was cast in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. He retired from acting in 2006.



Johnson was a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor, being successfully treated in 1997.