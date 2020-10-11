LeBron Leads Lakers to NBA Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 Sunday night to capture the National Basketball Association Championship.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on his way to being named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

James has now won championships with three different teams, and the Lakers have tied the Boston Celtics with a league record 17 overall titles.

Miami pushed the best-of-7 series to six games despite dealing with injuries to some of its key players, including Bam Adebayo, who missed two games.

Los Angels Lakers fans celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship, Oct. 11, 2020.

Sunday night’s contest was in little doubt after Los Angeles built a 64-36 lead at halftime.

The Heat battled back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lakers 35-19, but the late charge was not enough.

Los Angeles dedicated its season to former star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in January.

Players league-wide also endured a four-and-a-half-month layoff due to the coronavirus before returning to play at the end of July. The NBA successfully employed a bubble strategy of having players live and play at a single site in Florida in order to prevent infections.

The start date for the next NBA season, which during a normal year would have begun this month, has not yet been set.