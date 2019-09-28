Arts & Culture

Legendary Mexican Crooner Jose Jose Dies from Cancer at Age 71

By Associated Press
September 28, 2019 04:17 PM
Mexican singer Jose Jose speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, Wednesday, March, 19, 2014. The singer, whose full name is Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz, spoke with reporters and posed for pictures during the conference to promote his upcoming…
FILE - Mexican singer Jose Jose speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, March, 19, 2014.

Local media outlets are reporting that legendary Mexican crooner Jose Jose, known as the "Prince of Song,'' has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

Multiple outlets said Saturday the singer known for sad love songs had died at a hospital in South Florida.

Jose Jose, whose real name is Jose Romulo Sosa Ortiz, climbed to the top of the Latin charts in the 1970s slow ballads like "El Triste'' or "The Sad Man,'' and "Almohada'' or "Pillow.'' The power of his voice and ability to sing technically difficult tunes at a high register made him a treasured cultural icon in Latin America. 

His music also became popular in non-speaking countries such as Japan and Russia.

