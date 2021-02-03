Arts & Culture

'Mank', 'Hamilton' Among Golden Globe Award Nominees

By Reuters
February 03, 2021 11:39 AM
FILE - This Dec. 9, 2019 file photo shows replicas of Golden Globe statues at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe…
FILE - Replicas of Golden Globe statues are seen at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood period drama "Mank" got a leading six nominations on Wednesday for the 2021 Golden Globe awards in film, while television shows "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" will be among those competing for best series.

Streaming service Netflix Inc dominated the nominations in both film, with 22 nods, and television (20) after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic prompted Hollywood studios to push back dozens of their film releases, and many movie theaters were closed for months.

The contest for the Golden Globe best drama film awards will also include modern Great Recession-era story "Nomadland," 1960s Vietnam War protest drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7," #MeToo revenge story "Promising Young Woman and aging family drama "The Father."

Sacha Baron Cohen's satire on former President Donald Trump's America, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm;" the film version of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton;" LGBTQ musical "The Prom;" "Music" and time-loop comedy "Palm Springs" will compete in a separate category for musicals and comedies.

The Golden Globe awards, which kick off a pandemic-era Hollywood awards season, are due to be handed out at a ceremony on Feb. 28, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The nominees and winners are selected by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Three of the five directors nominated on Wednesday were women, including Regina King for Black drama "One Night in Miami," Britain's Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman" and Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland."

Among the actors nominated were Baron Cohen for "Borat," the late Chadwick Boseman in his last film role in jazz period piece "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," British actor Riz Ahmed as a drummer losing his hearing in "Sound of Metal" and Frances McDormand for "Nomadland."

Related Stories

FILE - This Dec. 9, 2019 file photo shows replicas of Golden Globe statues at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe…
Arts & Culture
Golden Globes Nominations Wednesday Could Belong to Netflix
At last year's Globes, Netflix led all studios with 34 nominations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 09:48 PM
Netflix Hit 'Queen's Gambit' Has People Enamored with Chess
00:03:38
Arts & Culture
Netflix Hit ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Spurs Interest in Chess 
VOA chats with Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov
Default Author Profile
By Elena Wolf
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 03:11 AM
Founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings smiles during an interview with The Associated Press in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 28, 2017.
Race in America
Netflix to Donate $100M to Black Communities
Streaming giant follows other companies showing solidarity for racial equity
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:33 PM
FILE - Actors Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, and Matt Smith, who plays Philip Duke of Edinburgh, attend the premiere of "The Crown" Season 2 in London, Nov. 21, 2017.
Arts & Culture
Royal Pay Gap in 'The Crown': Award-Winning Foy Got Less Than Smith
Even royals, it seems, may suffer from the gender pay gap.British actress Claire Foy, who starred as a young Queen Elizabeth in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown, was paid less than her co-star, Matt Smith, according to the television show's producers.In the latest example of pay disparity in the entertainment industry, Hollywood trade publication Variety reported on Tuesday that The Crown producers Andy Harries and…
Reuters logo
By
Reuters