Marlins Name Ng MLB's First Female GM

The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as Major League Baseball's first female general manager on Friday.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Ng said in a statement.

Ng, 51, has more than 30 years of experience in the majors, working in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11), and in the MLB Commissioner's Office (2011-20).

Most recently she was the MLB senior vice president of baseball and softball development. She is the first woman hired to the general manager position by any of the professional men's sports teams in the North American major leagues.

"All of us at Major League Baseball are thrilled for Kim and the opportunity she has earned with the Marlins," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Kim's appointment makes history in all of professional sports and sets a significant example for the millions of women and girls who love baseball and softball. The hard work, leadership and record of achievement throughout her long career in the national pastime led to this outcome, and we wish Kim all the best as she begins her career with the Marlins."

Born in Indianapolis to parents of Chinese descent, Ng also becomes the first Asian American GM in the majors.

Ng developed a working relationship with Marlins CEO Derek Jeter during her time with the Yankees.

The Marlins, under National League Manager of the Year Don Mattingly, finished second in the N.L. East with a 31-29 record during the abbreviated 2020 season.

They were swept by the Atlanta Braves in the division series.

"This challenge is one I don't take lightly," Ng said. "When I got into this business it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals.

"My goal is to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve."