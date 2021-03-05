Meghan Markle, Ahead of Oprah Interview, Says She’s ‘Ready to Talk’

Meghan Markle, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, says she is now “ready to talk” along with husband Prince Harry, ahead of a highly anticipated weekend airing of an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Markle credits her newfound freedom for opening up about the limitations put on her by the royal family and her appreciation for making her own decisions.

"It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes ... I’m ready to talk,’ ” she said.

Markle believes now is the time to share her side of the story and how life has changed since leaving the royal family.

“We’re on the other side of a lot of, a lot of life experience that’s happened,” Markle said. “And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then, that wasn’t my choice to make.”

Markle and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, stunned the royal family in January when they announced they would step down from their official royal duties to live independently in Montecito, California.

Since coming to Montecito, the couple announced their new commonwealth project, Archewell Foundation, named after their son Archie. Teaming with chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, the foundation said it would create Community Relief Centers in regions of the world prone to climate disasters.

Sunday’s interview comes after Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday it would be launching an investigation into claims Markle bullied her staff while still living as a royal in London.

“I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Markle said.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on the CBS television network.