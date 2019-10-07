Arts & Culture

Michelle Obama's Next Project Is Companion to 'Becoming'

By Associated Press
October 7, 2019 12:07 PM
FILE - A poster for former first lady Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, is displayed in the Penguin Random House exhibit at Book Expo in New York, May 31, 2018.
NEW YORK - Michelle Obama's first project since "Becoming" is more about her readers than about herself.

"Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice" will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday. It is a companion to her multimillion-selling "Becoming," which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories.
 
In the introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their "experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment."
 

