Arts & Culture

MLB Moving All-Star Game in Response to Voting Restrictions

By Associated Press
April 02, 2021 05:38 PM
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during "A Celebration of Henry Louis Aaron," a memorial service…
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during "A Celebration of Henry Louis Aaron," a memorial service celebrating the life and enduring legacy of the late Hall of Famer and American icon, on Jan. 26, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta.

NEW YORK - Major League Baseball announced Friday it was moving this summer's All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park, a response to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta in May 2019 and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball's midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night.

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats at Truist Park face the field during the sixth inning of a game between Atlanta and visiting Tampa Bay, July 30, 2020.
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats at Truist Park face the field during the sixth inning of a game between Atlanta and visiting Tampa Bay, July 30, 2020.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time. A new ballpark for this year's events wasn't immediately revealed.

MLB's announcement came eight days after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

Manfred made the decision after discussions with the Major League Baseball Players Association, individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year.

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB draft," Manfred said in a statement. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

"Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support," Manfred said.

Other sports have moved high-profile events because of social issues.

In the early 1990s, the NFL shifted the Super Bowl out of Arizona after the state failed to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day an official holiday.

The NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, when the league took issue with a state law that cut anti-discrimination protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The NCAA for years didn't hold championships in states where the Confederate battle flag was officially recognized.

This year's All-Star Game will include honoring Hank Aaron, the the team's Hall of Famer and former career home run champion who died on Jan. 22 at age 86.

"We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season's All-Star festivities," Manfred said. "In addition, MLB's planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star legacy projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly."

MLB canceled last year's All-Star Game, which had been scheduled for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, due to the late and shortened season caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

MLB has awarded the 2026 All-Star Game to Philadelphia as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The 1972 All-Star Game was played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, and the 2000 All-Star Game was at Atlanta's Turner Field.

Related Stories

FILE - Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron sits for a portrait after receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the Morehouse School…
USA
Baseball Legend Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron Dies at 86
Hall-of-Famer broke Babe Ruth’s home run record
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 01:57 PM
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a home run during a…
Arts & Culture
Cleveland's Baseball Team to Change Name 
Native American groups have long criticized the use of Indigenous names and imagery by sports teams 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 05:18 AM
FILE - In this July 26, 2015, file photo, National Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver arrives for an induction ceremony at the…
USA
Baseball’s Tom Seaver, Heart and Mighty Arm of Miracle Mets, Dies at 75
Pitcher personified the rise of expansion teams
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:28 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press