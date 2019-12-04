Arts & Culture

Much Anticipated Star Wars-based Ride Debuts at Disney World

By Associated Press
December 04, 2019 06:58 PM
FILE - The Disney logo is displayed outside the Disney Store in Times Square in New York City, Dec. 14, 2017.
FILE - The Disney logo is displayed outside the Disney Store in Times Square in New York City, Dec. 14, 2017.

ORLANDO, FLA. - The resistance is rising.

"Rise of the Resistance," the highly anticipated Star Wars-based ride at Walt Disney World is debuting Thursday, three months after a land opened at the theme park resort based on the galaxy far, far away.

The ride's story-line follows a band of rebels fighting the First Order and its leader Kylo Ren on the remote planet Batuu. The rebels are trying to reunite with General Leia Organa, but they are chased by storm troopers.

"Rise of the Resistance" includes a simulator that recreates a crash landing, and trackless ride vehicles that move passengers in all directions.

Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies filmed scenes for the ride. The actors include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Issac. Many of the ride scenes were filmed during production of the films, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

An almost identical Star Wars-based land opened earlier this year at Disneyland in California, and the "Rise of the Resistance" ride opens there next month.

 

 

Related Stories

A First Order officer, center, and two storm troopers on patrol during a preview of the Star Wars-themed land, Galaxy's Edge in Hollywood Studios at Disney World, Aug. 27, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Arts & Culture
Star Wars Hotel at Disney World Like a Cruise into Space
'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' will be like a two-day cruise in that it drops visitors into a completely self-contained world
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 00:45
FILE - The Disney logo is displayed outside the Disney Store in Times Square in New York City, Dec. 14, 2017.
Arts & Culture
New Disney Park Attractions Will Have Mary Poppins, Wakanda
Hodge-podge of beloved characters and settings would hardly fit in the same sentence if not for the fact they are all coming to Disney parks or cruise ships within the next few years
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 22:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press